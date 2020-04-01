Dr. Acton says some changes due to coronavirus will be permanent: ‘This will not be a switch that you flip and we go back to normal’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dr. Amy Acton, the director of the Ohio Department of Health during the coronavirus pandemic, is reminding people that a return to normalcy will not be easy.
“I wish I could give you hope about your summer, but the truth is if we’re really looking at this peaking in the May time area, it’s because we are flattening that curve, which is exactly what we have to do to have that flexibility to have hospital resources that we need for all of this,” Dr. Acton answered when asked about the state’s exit plan from coronavirus restrictions.
Here’s are Dr. Acton’s full remarks from Wednesday’s briefing on her level of optimism for when Ohioans can resume normal activity.
Dr. Acton, along with Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, are heading a task force to analyze when social restrictions can be relaxed.
“To be very realistic and honest, this will not be a switch that you flip and life goes back to normal,” Dr. Acton said. “It really will be a gradual returning.”
Several factors in easing the social and physical guidelines, Dr. Acton described, include ensuring that Ohio has adequate testing for COVID-19, health care personnel and first responders have the proper amount of personal protective gear, and that the state’s hospital capacity is stabalized.
“Life will be different for quite some time to come, and maybe in some ways that are permanent, but also in ways that are good," Dr. Acton added.
Gov. Mike DeWine’s stay-at-home order is in effect until April 6, but he noted on Tuesday that it will likely be extended.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Health confirmed 65 deaths and 2,547 cases of the coronavirus.
