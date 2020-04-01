Family Craft Time! How to make Finger Paint

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - By Zachariah Durr
In the mood to make a finger paint masterpiece? Here's how you can save a trip to the store by making your own paint at home!
So you want to do a little finger painting (or brush painting, if you’d like to be a little bit tidier), but you don’t have any finger paint in the house? OR let’s say you have some paint, but not in the color you want? No problem.
Let’s learn to make finger paint!
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/4 teaspoon of salt
- 1 cup water
- Food coloring
- A squeeze bottle, or jar with a lid
- Combine the flour and salt in a bowl. Add the water and throughly mix together.
- Transfer the mixture to a pot, and warm over medium-low heat. Alternate whisking with a wooden spoon to scrape the corners and sides. You are looking to get the mix just turning pasty. (See our video to get an idea of what it looks like)
- Take off of heat. Using a tablespoon at a time, start adding cold water to the mix, so it gets nice and smooth. (It took 4 tablespoons of water for us, but it might vary for you)
- Once you have a smooth and flowing paint base, you can add the food coloring. Start with about a teaspoon, and mix to see if it’s as bright as you’d like it. You can always add more!
- Once the mix looks right to you, let the paint cool.
- Using a funnel, carefully fill a squeeze bottle or jar with the paint. You’re all set to create!
Remember, you’re not stuck using the food coloring that’s in the box. Mix together blue and red for a royal purple or yellow and red for a fiery orange.
