Giant Eagle lists locations where employees who tested positive for COVID-19 last worked

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - To help keep customers informed, the grocery store chain Giant Eagle is compiling a list of stores where an employee who tested positive for the coronavirus worked.
As of Wednesday morning, two workers employed at Northeast Ohio Giant Ealge locations were confirmed to have COVID-19.
- Employee at Boardman Giant Eagle, 476 Boardman-Canfield Road, confirmed with COVID-19 on March 30. The employee was last in the store on March 25.
- Employee at Brunswick Center Road GetGo, 3351 Center Road, confirmed with COVID-19 on March 26. The employee was last in the store on March 24.
Stores and work areas where the employee may have been were closed and properly sanitized before reopening, according to Giant Eagle.
Click here to view the list that will constantly be updated by Giant Eagle.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.