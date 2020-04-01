65 deaths from coronavirus confirmed in Ohio; 2,547 cases reported statewide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Wednesday, the Department of Health said at least 65 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with 2,547 cases confirmed statewide.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and the state’s Department of Health director, Dr. Amy Acton, will hold a briefing on Wednesday afternoon regarding the latest cases and progress being made to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Dr. Acton said the state’s latest numbers don’t reflect all confirmed cases in Ohio because of the limited testing capacity, which is primarily now used to screen individuals who are hospitalized or work in the health care field.
The latest modeling from the Ohio Department of Health and Ohio State University projects a peak of nearly 10,000 new cases per day by April 25.
Out of the 679 hospitalizations reported on Tuesday, 222 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
Cuyahoga County remains the region with the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases with a total of 589.
Gov. DeWine’s remarks come after receiving approval for the state’s disaster declaration from President Donald Trump, making Ohio eligible to receive federal assistance.
