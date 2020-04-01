Here are 8 things Ohio grocery stores are asking shoppers to do during coronavirus pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Fortunately, grocery stores in Ohio have remained open during Gov. Mike DeWine’s stay-at-home order.
But many of the grocers have faced large crowds and product shortages due to “panic buying.”
“We have been forceful to tell our essential businesses to create a safe workplace,” Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted stated. “But if the customers in stores are not following the rules, it makes it tough on them.”
Lt. Gov. Husted said the major retailers have asked state leaders to provide eight pieces of advice to shoppers to help make the experience safe and healthy for both the consumers and employees.
- Keep space between other shoppers; remember to stay 6 feet from others
- Shop patiently
- Limit and consolidate shopping trips
- Shop alone if possible
- Stay at home if feeling ill
- Wash and sanitize before and after shopping; don’t unnecessarily touch products
- Wear masks and gloves if possible
- Shop online if possible for curbside pickup or home delivery
