Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals have released starting cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick. It's another move to overhaul the Bengals' secondary after a 2-14 season. Kirkpatrick was a first-round pick in 2012 and started 67 games in eight seasons. He missed 10 games last season with a knee injury. He also was involved in the most significant play of coach Zac Taylor's first season. He bumped into A.J. Green while breaking up a pass during a 7-on-7 drill in the first practice of training camp. Green landed awkwardly and suffered a severe injury to his left ankle that required surgery and sidelined him for the season.
CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press the Cleveland Browns intend to sign free agent defensive end Adrian Clayborn to a two-year contract. Clayborn has agreed to a deal worth $6 million, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because he must pass a physical for the contract to be finalized. The 31-year-old had four sacks in 15 games last season with the Atlanta Falcons. He won a Super Bowl title with New England in 2018.