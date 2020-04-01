‘Honor his memory’: Retired Painesville fireman dies from coronavirus-related complications

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Painesville Fire Department learned that one of their own, Anthony “Darnell” Davis, died from coronavirus complications on March 27.
The family of the retired firefighter asked the department to emphasize the importance of COVID-19 prevention.
“Tony dedicated his life to the protection of the people in his community, and as a final act of his life, wishes to use his tragic passing to make sure his community is safe,” the department wrote in a moving Facebook tribute.
A Harvey High School graduate, Davis started with the city of Painesville as a meter reader and became a firefighter in 1991. He retired 24 years later.
If you need emergency assistance, report your COVID-19 symptoms to a 911 dispatcher and meet them outside the home to limit exposure risks for all involved.
