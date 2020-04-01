How to use your credit cards wisely during financial strain from coronavirus crisis

“But if you absolutely will not be able to buy groceries unless you put that on your credit card, and it will run up the amount of credit you're using, and you know it will hurt your credit score, that's not a big priority right now. Because it's something you can build back up later. Definitely take advantage of the fact that you have access to credit and that you can use a credit card. And then you can work on rebuilding your credit score later,” Palmer said.