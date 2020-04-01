Kent State students collecting life-saving medical supplies

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several Kent State students have started a fundraiser to collect desperately needed medical supplies.
On Wednesday, Masks for Hope was able to make their first donation.
Members dropped off 16 boxes containing 4,200 masks and 140 face shields at the Cleveland Clinic.
The supplies will be split between the Cleveland Clinic and Summa Health.
This group was founded by Irvin Cardenas, a tech entrepreneur and robotics researcher working at Kent State University’s Advanced Telerobotics Research Laboratory.
“The individuals fighting in the frontlines might be your family members, your friends or someone you have never met, but they are risking their lives to protect our community. And now, they need us the most,” said Cardenas.
If you would like to donate to Masks for Hope, click here.
In the past week, they have raised more than $3,000.
