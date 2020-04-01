Lake County confirms 2nd COVID-19 death

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Lake County has confirmed its second death related to COVID-19.
The Lake County General Health District announced Wednesday an 84-year-old man died at a Lake County hospital on March 30.
Lake County’s first death was a 55-year-old man who died on March 27.
The best prevention against COVID-19 and other infectious disease remains to:
- Wash your hands often
- Stay home and isolate yourself when you’re not feeling well, or have a cough, fever, or other illness
- Cover coughs and sneezes, and avoid touching your face
- Disinfect frequently touched surfaces often
- Practice social distancing. Maintain a six-foot radius between yourself and others.
If you are feeling ill, and have signs of fever or respiratory illness, please contact your healthcare provider first before going to any healthcare facility. Please also consider using telemedicine options that may be available to you.
Ohio Department of Health’s call center to answer general questions about COVID-19 can be reached at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634), and is open from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Lake County General Health District is issuing Situation Reports that will also be available on the Lake County General Health District website (www.lcghd.org).
For more information on COVID-19, visit the websites of Lake County General Health District, Ohio Department of Public Health (www.coronavirus.ohio.gov), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (www.cdc.gov), and the World Health Organization (www.who.int).
