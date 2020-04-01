Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
Governor orders mandatory ventilator availability reporting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered mandatory weekly online reporting of ventilator availability in case supplies need to be moved around. The state is now reporting nearly 2,200 coronavirus cases, with 55 deaths. The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency has ordered water systems to reconnect customers whose service was disconnected after Jan. 1. In Columbus, officials plan to open a shelter to house homeless people who have COVID-19 but don't require hospitalization. The Ohio Manufacturing Alliance, a coalition of manufacturers and hospitals, is urging companies to produce personal protective equipment such as masks, gowns and face shields.
SCHOOL DISTRICT-GUNS LAWSUIT
Court: Ohio school workers must have training to carry guns
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) — A state appeals court in Ohio has overruled a lower court decision allowing some employees at a school district where a school shooting occurred to carry concealed weapons. The Journal-News reports the 12th District Court of Appeals in Middletown ruled Monday that state law requires anyone who carries firearms in Ohio school buildings must have the same training police officers receive. The Madison Local Schools sought to allow employees with concealed carry permits and active shooter training to be armed after a 14-year-old student shot and wounded two classmates in 2016.
BULLETS INTO HOME-GIRLS HIT
Police: Bullets enter Ohio home, wound 2 girls on couch
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police say gunfire outside an Ohio home sent bullets into the residence and wounded two young girls sitting on a couch in their living room. Columbus police say the gunfire reported just after 11:30 p.m. Monday outside a home on the city's south side sent rounds into the home and struck the 8- and 11-year-old girls in their arms. Police say the victims were taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital, where they were reported in stable condition. No arrests were immediately reported. Police were checking with neighbors for surveillance footage and asked anyone with information to contact detectives or Ohio Crime Stoppers.
BODIES IDENTIFIED AFTER DECADES
Authorities ID bodies of 2 women found dead decades ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say they've identified two women who were found dead in separate cases in central Ohio more than two decades ago. Dr. Anahi Ortiz is coroner in Franklin County. Ortiz says the women were identified after their descriptions were matched with missing people through a national missing persons database. Officials say 52-year-old Karen Kaye Frank died outside a former supper club in Columbus in 1999, likely of natural causes. The body of a woman found in 1998 in Columbus was identified as Turina Jefferies of Philadelphia. No cause of death was given.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ABORTIONS
Victory for Texas abortion clinics amid outbreak put on hold
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal appeals court is putting on hold a victory for Texas abortion providers who are trying to stop the state from shuttering clinics during the coronavirus pandemic. The order Tuesday by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reflects the court battles still ahead for abortion providers across the U.S. during the outbreak. Governors across the country have issued executive orders halting nonessential medical surgeries to free up hospitals, and Republicans have said abortions should be included under those mandates.
MAN SHOT-CHILD TAKEN
Cops: Man shoots ex-girlfriend's new beau, flees with child
WESTWOOD, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man who shot and critically wounded his ex-girlfriend's new beau was captured after he and his 11-month-old son were found at the home of the gunman's grandparents. Anthony Rabe was charged with felonious assault, aggravated robbery and abduction and was due to make his initial court appearance Tuesday. It wasn't known if the 32-year-old Westwood man has retained an attorney. Rabe and the victim _ identified as a man in his 50s _ had argued before the shooting occurred around 1 p.m. Monday in Westwood. Rabe's son was present when the shooting occurred but was not injured.
SEVERE WEATHER-TREE HITS CAR
Woman driving during storms is killed when tree falls on car
HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — Two people were killed in separate incidents when severe storms roared through Ohio last weekend and uprooted trees. Authorities say 71-year-old Gay Jordan, of Huber Heights, was driving in that Montgomery County community when a tree fell on her car and another vehicle. She was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later. A similar incident also happened Sunday in Clinton, when a tree fell on 62-year-old Mark Haynes while he was on an ATV in his driveway. Officials say the trees in both instances were taken down by the strong storms that contained gusty winds and heavy rains.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-PRISONS-OHIO
Ohio prison worker tests positive; inmate sues for release
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio has announced the first positive coronvarius test for a prison employee. The Department of Rehabilitation and Correction says the employee works at Marion Correctional Institution. The agency says the employee last worked March 24, experienced symptoms the next day and reported a positive test Sunday. The department says no inmates or guards will be transferred out of the prison for now. The announcement comes as the Ohio Supreme Court weighs a request by a Belmont Correctional Institution prisoner to be released over fears of the virus hitting the prison. The state asked the court Monday to dismiss the lawsuit.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-ABORTIONS
Judges slow abortion bans in Texas, Ohio, Alabama amid virus
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Federal judges in Texas, Alabama and Ohio have temporarily blocked efforts to ban abortions during the coronavirus pandemic. The rulings Monday were handed down as providers in Iowa and Oklahoma filed lawsuits to stop states from trying to close their doors during the outbreak. Their aim is to stop state officials from prohibiting abortions as part of temporary policy changes related to the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel of Texas said the “Supreme Court has spoken clearly" on a women's right to abortion. A separate judge in Ohio says such orders are unconstitutional if they prohibit abortions.
HOSPITAL DEATHS-DOCTOR
Trial delayed for Ohio doctor charged in deaths at hospital
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The murder trial of an Ohio doctor accused of ordering excessive painkiller doses for dozens of patients will be delayed due to coronavirus concerns. Dr. William S. Husel is accused of killing 25 intensive-care patients in the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System. The victims were given at least 500 micrograms of the opioid fentanyl. The trial's June 1 start date will be pushed back to an undetermined date, the judge and attorneys decided during a telephone conference Friday. Another call is scheduled for April 24 to decide a new trial date. Husel's attorneys have said he was not trying to kill anyone and was only providing care to severely ill patients.