Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — Two people were killed in separate incidents when severe storms roared through Ohio last weekend and uprooted trees. Authorities say 71-year-old Gay Jordan, of Huber Heights, was driving in that Montgomery County community when a tree fell on her car and another vehicle. She was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later. A similar incident also happened Sunday in Clinton, when a tree fell on 62-year-old Mark Haynes while he was on an ATV in his driveway. Officials say the trees in both instances were taken down by the strong storms that contained gusty winds and heavy rains.