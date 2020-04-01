Lima triple murder suspect arrested hiding in a Cleveland apartment

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man wanted for murdering three people in Lima, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Wednesday morning in Cleveland.
According to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, agents found Deontray Forrest, 24, hiding in an apartment in the 6900 block of St. Clair Avenue.
Forrest is accused of shooting and killing three men on Feb. 4 at the Levels Lounge in Lima.
Terell McGraw, 28, and Devonte Upshaw, 24, were found dead inside the bar.
Timothy White, 25, was found dead outside.
“Quick work across the district resulted in a swift arrest of an extremely violent individual. The city streets in Lima are a safer place with Forrest in custody and this should send yet another message that violent criminals have nowhere to hide in northern Ohio," said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.
Forrest will remain in the Cuyahoga County Jail until he can be extradited back to Allen County.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.