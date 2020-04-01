North Olmsted restaurant handing out love to customers in the form of pita bread

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - Sittoo’s, a Lebanese restaurant on Lorain Road, is a family business.
Tony Souedi says he is handing out love to his customers in the shape of pita bread.
“If everyone does a little thing it’s not a little thing, it’s a big thing,” he said.
And it seems to be working.
People were pleasantly surprised getting the free pita.
“I think that this is the greatest country in the world. This is the time when everybody gets together. If everyone does their part things will be great later on,” said Souedi.
The restaurant says they are here for their customers no matter what.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.