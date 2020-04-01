Northeast Ohio Forecast: A gradual clearing trend today; temperatures in the 40s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A broad area of low pressure is covering all of the Northeast United States. Ohio is on the western side of this upper low. It continues to slowly track east today and tonight. The data has been telling us that the air mass will dry out enough to allow for a gradual clearing trend today. It will remain cloudy this morning. The clearing sky will happen this afternoon from north to south. It will take longer to clear the farther inland you area. Afternoon temperatures will be cool with a high in the middle to upper 40s for most of us. Some areas of low clouds will be around this evening then we clear out. It will be a frosty overnight as we dip well in the 30s.