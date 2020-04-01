Ohio Department of Health receives all allocated personal protective equipment from national stockpile, still not enough

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Emergency Medical Services, healthcare providers, law enforcement, and long-term care workers do not have the equipment they need to protect themselves and those they serve to help contain and stop the spread of COVID-19, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
Despite receiving all allocated person protective equipment from the Strategic National Stockpile, the Ohio Department of Health said the personal protective equipment supplies received and the state’s reserve will not meet immediate or future needs.
The increase in people with respiratory symptoms visiting hospitals and in needing care is straining the state’s healthcare system, according to the ODH.
Therefore, the ODH said it requested early and received their shipment of PPE from the Strategic National Stockpile, including gloves, goggles, gowns, and masks.
The ODH said the state’s allocation of material to the locals was informed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on the allocation of critical resources during a pandemic..
“The supplies we received, and the state’s reserve will not meet the immediate or future needs of Ohio’s healthcare providers and first responders,” said ODH Director Amy Acton, M.D., MPH. “This shortage is why our message has been to conserve. Industries with PPE are encouraged to donate what they have to their local Emergency Management Agencies.”
According to the ODH, “PPE supply inventory is never static as there is always stock coming in and stock going out from different vendors. As a result, these numbers can constantly change.”
