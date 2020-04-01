Ohio divided into 8 regions for purpose of increasing hospital capacity during coronavirus crisis

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine highlighted a map during Wednesday’s briefing showing the state divided into eight different regions for the purpose of increasing hospital capacity for a potential future surge of COVID-19 patients.
“This is to prepare for what is coming,” Gov. DeWine stated.
Increasing health care space became an immediate priority for Gov. DeWine after communicating with officials from the Cleveland Clinic, who projected that Ohio needs to build up the hospital capacity by up to three-times from what it is at now.
The Governor’s plan for dividing Ohio into eight different regions is to help with capacity by assessing available structures and to ensure anticipated patients with the coronavirus receive a high level of care.
The Ohio National Guard is, and will continue, meeting with leaders in each region to discuss possible venues that can be used to immediately build up hospital space.
The I-X Center in Cleveland and the Columbus Convention Center have both been mentioned in the past by the Governor as possible sites.
As of April 1, at least 55 individuals have died from COVID-19 with 2,547 confirmed cases statewide.
