OHSAA hoping for May 4th launch of spring sports

While the hope is that things can get back to normal by May 4th, the OHSAA has to plan for all scenarios. One of them is the possibility that the pandemic continues into the summer and impacts the fall sports like football. Those practices can start on August 1st, but if the athletes cannot practice at that time, it would be hard for them to hit the ground running for a season. ″We at least have to be prepared to look at the physical well being of our kids and look at acclimation periods for all of our sports, just being prepared for the worst case scenario," said Snodgrass.