OHSAA hoping for May 4th launch of spring sports

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio High School Athletic Association has already cancelled their winter tournaments like basketball, ice hockey and wrestling. Right now, there are no plans to cancel the spring sports. “If we released it and cancelled everything, it’s not like [the athletes] can go do something else,” said OHSAA Executive Director and Commissioner Jerry Snodgrass. “They are not allowed to do anything else, so there is nothing wrong with keeping this fluid."
The plan for now is still to re-start school and spring sports in early May. That hope does not come from the OHSAA, but from the state of Ohio. “We are basing this on the medical experts and the Governor that we will return to school on May 4th,” said Snodgrass. From there they would have an abbreviated spring schedule and potentially the post-season tournaments. The post-season is questionable right now because the OHSAA does not know if it’s usual postseason venues will be available at that time.
While the hope is that things can get back to normal by May 4th, the OHSAA has to plan for all scenarios. One of them is the possibility that the pandemic continues into the summer and impacts the fall sports like football. Those practices can start on August 1st, but if the athletes cannot practice at that time, it would be hard for them to hit the ground running for a season. ″We at least have to be prepared to look at the physical well being of our kids and look at acclimation periods for all of our sports, just being prepared for the worst case scenario," said Snodgrass.
