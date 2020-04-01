Parma and Lakewood residents spreading good cheer in tough times

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - In tough times, communities come together and we’re seeing a lot of that in Northeast Ohio.
Dozens of people packed a parking lot outside UH in Parma to flash their hazards and show their support to all the healthcare workers risking their lives for us every day.
“Oh my gosh this is giving my heart so much joy just seeing all these people out supporting,” said Tiffany Chance, who came out to flash her hazards.
Kim Gorbett knows firsthand the sacrifices healthcare workers are making to treat patients. Her mother is a nurse at UH in Parma. She organized the event.
“I just want them to know, my mom included, I absolutely appreciate everything. Mom, I love you for what you’re doing every day, and just thank you,” said Gorbett.
“It’s such a simple act thank you because they are risking their lives just to help us stay healthy,” said Kayla Nader.
In nearby Lakewood, the community was also making some noise.
“We’ve been stuck in the house since March 10, so we’re getting a little stir crazy here,” said Erin Wallace, who was dancing and singing on the porch with her kids. “We’re both out of work right now because of the coronavirus, and it’s good to be out of the house and singing and having fun.”
The city of Lakewood and Q104 partnered to create a sing-along where families could join in from their porch or balcony.
“I just think it’s a great idea to keep everyone’s spirits high and I could imagine people suffering from depression being stuck in the house it’s only making things worse but if we do activities like dancing on the porch or flashing lights for healthcare workers to show our support it’s just a great thing,” said Wallace.
The goal is that everyone who works here in the hospital not just doctors and nurses, but also custodians and the food service workers, all feel appreciated.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.