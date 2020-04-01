President Trump approves Ohio’s disaster declaration, approves federal assistance to fight coronavirus pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - President Donald Trump approved the state of Ohio’s disaster declaration on Wednesday related to the ongoing fight against the spread of COVID-19.
The approval from President Trump means Ohio is eligible to receive federal assistance to supplement recovery efforts at the state and local levels impacted by the coronavirus.
Federal funding can be directed to the state of Ohio, local governments, and certain nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures.
Pete Gaynor, the administrator for Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, named James Joseph, of the Department of Homeland Security, as the coordinator for federal recovery operations in Ohio.
