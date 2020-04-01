Sheetz providing free meals for children during the coronavirus pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Starting April 2, children will be able to receive a free meal at Sheetz.
The meal will include a turkey sandwich, chips and a drink.
“The spread of COVID-19 and subsequent school closures has left many children across the communities we serve without a reliable food source,” said Travis Sheetz, President & COO of Sheetz, Inc. “It is our hope Sheetz’s Kidz Meal Bagz program will make a small difference and provide nourishment to those in need during these uncertain times.”
Families interested in taking advantage of the free Kidz Meal Bagz program just need to go a participating Sheetz and ask an employee at the register for the meal.
Families will be given one bag per child, while supplies last.
List of participating locations in the Cleveland area:
• 2411 N Ridge Rd E, Ashtabula, OH
• 20 W Waterloo Rd, Akron, OH
• 1651 E Turkeyfoot Lake Rd, Akron, OH
• 1280 W Maple St, Hartville, OH
• 600 North Mantua St, Kent, OH
• 6941 State Route 44, Ravenna, OH
• 950 E Steels Corners Rd, Stow, OH
• 9745 State Route 14, Streetsboro, OH
• 2939 Whipple Ave NW, Canton, OH
• 2771 Center Road, Brunswick, OH
• 435 Water Street, Chardon, OH
• 7766 Lake Shore Blvd, Mentor, OH
• 32390 Lorain Rd, North Ridgeville, OH
• 6767 Ridge Road, Parma, OH
• 2800 N Ridge Rd, Perry, OH
• 5295 Detroit Rd, Sheffield Village, OH
• 21034 Royalton Rd, Strongsville, OH
• 2495 E Aurora Rd, Twinsburg, OH
A full list of participating locations can be found here.
Sheetz officials said the program will be reevaluated in two weeks.
