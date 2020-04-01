‘STOP SPREADING THE VIRUS!’: Summit County deputies patrolling parks to enforce social distancing

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Sheriff’s Office has four words for residents violating Gov. Mike DeWine’s stay-at-home order: “STOP SPREADING THE VIRUS!”
To ensure that happens, deputies will now frequently patrol parks to be sure all children and adults are complying with proper social distancing guidelines, according to the sheriff’s office.
After 131 COVID-19 cases and five COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Summit County on Tuesday, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement on Wednesday:
"Hard to believe, but some people are not taking the governor’s orders and recommendations of health experts seriously. They continue to ignore social distancing protocol by congregating in tight groups and engaging in closeup conversation in public parks and ball fields. This is very irresponsible.
Because of this, Summit County Sheriff deputies will be patrolling local parks frequently to ensure that all visitors - children and adults - are complying with proper social distancing guidelines. Obviously, the need for outdoor recreation has grown in recent weeks, and we don’t want to discourage people from enjoying their favorite park or ball field, but practice proper social distancing. WE MUST ALL DO OUR PART TO STOP THE SPREAD OF COVID-19 - which continues to proliferate in Summit County."
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.