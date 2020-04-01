‘That’s not enough, we’ve got to do more': Ohio’s Lt. Gov. pressures ODJFS amid unemployment woes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The unemployment issue in Ohio hasn’t reached a boiling point, and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted wants changes and additions immediately to avoid such a scenario.
On Tuesday afternoon, Husted addressed complaints from residents and several state officials, about the ongoing delays regarding Ohioans trying to file for unemployment online and by phone.
“For all of you who have had challenges, I want you to know that your voices are being heard." Husted said. “Folks out there are scared about both the health and economic consequences of what’s going on, and that we wanted to bring even greater sense of urgency to solving some of these challenges.”
Husted also spoke to Ohio’s Department of Job and Family Services on Tuesday. They said more capacity was added to the website, along with the hiring of 100 call center workers.
Husted said, it wasn’t sufficient. “I was reassured that the capacity of the system has been increased 20 times on the website and added 100 employees to the call center, and I said to them: ‘That’s not enough, we’ve got to do more.’”
Husted gave perspective on how dire the situation is. He said that in the last two weeks, call center staff has received twice as many cases as it has over the last two years.
