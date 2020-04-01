Traveling nurse from Carrollton called to North Carolina on ‘crisis contract’ as part of coronavirus response

Carroll County, Ohio (WOIO) - Nurses are in high demand as the United States works to stop the spread of the coronavirus and save lives.
The White House has given doctors and nurses permission to work across state lines to help wherever it’s needed.
Crystal Miller, a licensed practical nurse from Carrollton, is currently working in Mount Olive, N.C. on an eight-week crisis-contract.
″I always loved to help people and saving lives," Miller said.
Before her assignment, Miller wrote on Facebook, “I’m ready for this journey, no pandemic is going to stop me from being the nurse I am.”
She traveled to North Carolina with her dog “Tabby”.
Miller is working at a long-term care facility she said was considered “COVID-19 positive." She said help is needed there because several of its regular staff members are in quarantine.
Despite the fast-changing situation, Miller said there’s no time for fear. She said it’s a high-stakes situation for everyone, especially first-responders.
“I see all the Facebook posts. The doctors and nurses dying, and, I just can’t imagine what their families are going through knowing that ultimately it affects us, because we’re on the front-line,” Miller said. “It’s scary and, unfortunately with the shortage of PPE that’s going on, (it) doesn’t help those that don’t have it. Right now, I’m fortunate that we are provided with it.”
She draws motivation from her patients, family and friends. Many have left message of support online including her nephew Jordan.
“I stay focused on what I need to do as a nurse and handwashing, sanitizing, wearing my equipment (and) detecting the early signs of this COVID-19.”
She said compassion is top-of-mind, no matter what.
"It’s about connecting with your patient. I put my patients first. They always become before anything,” Miller said.
She said it’s important for everyone to follow the advice from medical experts and to follow rules laid out by governments at the local, state and federal levels.
“We got to get through this together,” Miller said. “And, the only way we do that is to stay home. Limit your travel. Limit your contact. If you do that, we can handle the rest here. Without that, it’s just going to make our jobs a lot more harder."
