12-year-old Ohio girl creates Lego display of her family watching Gov. DeWine’s coronavirus briefings

Lego rendering of Gov. DeWine's daily updates (Source: Facebook)
By Chris Anderson | April 1, 2020 at 12:32 PM EDT - Updated April 1 at 12:32 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A young and imaginative girl created a rendition of her family watching Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s daily coronavirus briefings using Lego blocks.

The 12-year-old girl’s Lego version includes the Governor standing at the podium in front of the U.S. and Ohio flags, flanked by Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton and Lt. Gov Jon Husted.

On the other side of the model, the girl’s family is watching the press conference while seated on the couch near a table full of quarantine snacks and hand sanitizer.

Photos of the creation were shared on the Dr. Amy Acton Fan Club Facebook page.

Erinn has been busy! Her rendition of the Verkennes Family watching every day at 2pm ~ Wine with DeWine and Snackin with Acton! 😍 🇺🇸 🍷 Notice the 3 bottles of hand sanitizer...

The photos already had over 2,000 likes in less than 24 hours since being posted.

