Ashtabula Area City Schools employee tests positive for COVID-19

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO) - Superintendent Dr. Mark Potts confirmed an Ashtabula Area City Schools district employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The Ashtabula City Health Department notified the district of the positive case on Friday, according to Superintendent Potts.
According to the superintendent, the affected employee has not been in direct, close, prolonged contact with any AACS students since March 13, which means the 14-day quarantine period was over on March 27.
Superintendent Potts also confirmed that the affected employee has not been involved with preparing school lunches.
The superintendent released the following statement to 19 News regarding AACS procedures amid this coronavirus crisis:
The district takes all health and safety matters seriously and is working closely with local health officials... Any employee who may have been in direct close prolonged contact with the affected employee has been identified and contacted by district administration and advised to self-quarantine and monitor for any Covid-19 related symptoms. Anyone with Covid-19 symptoms should contact their primary care provider immediately.
AACS has taken all required precautions with respect to Covid-19 including:
- Proper handwashing procedures for employees.
- Requiring employees who are ill to stay home.
- Employee temperature monitoring stations.
- Requiring employees who are age 65+ and have serious health conditions to not report to work.
- Required social distancing for any essential employees currently working in the district.
- Cleaning and sanitizing of all areas of school buildings.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.