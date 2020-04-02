Driver dies after car catches fire from crashing into former Ohio City Galley building in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighters and police officers swarmed West 25th Street after a car crashed into the former Ohio City Galley building and caught fire around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.
The Cleveland Division of Fire confirmed the driver died.
It is unknown what lead to the crash.
Cleveland Police shut down the southbound side of West 25th Street from Detroit Avenue to Church Avenue.
Cleveland Fire confirmed the flames have been put out, but firefighters are assessing the building for structural damage.
Ohio City Galley’s last day of business was on Feb. 28, unrelated to coronavirus concerns weeks before Ohio Governor Mike DeWine ordered all bars and restaurants to shut down to stop the spread of COVID-19.
