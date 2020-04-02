Cleveland Clinic to convert Health Education Campus to hospital during COVID-19 surge

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Part of the Cleveland Clinic’s plan to accommodate for a future increase of patients with the coronavirus is to convert the Health Education Campus to a medical surge hospital.
The main building of the Health Education Campus currently serves collaborative learning site for Case Western Reserve University and the Cleveland Clinic.
The building will now be temporarily converted to a fully-functioning surge hospital to treat patients with COVID-19.
According to the Cleveland Clinic, the 477,000-square-foot building can accommodate as many as 1,000 additional hospital beds.
The added hospital capacity will serve patients who do not require ventilators or large amounts of oxygen, but are still in need of health care.
If patients suddenly need higher care than what is provided at the temporary surge hospital, they can be easily transferred to the main campus’ intensive care unit.
The hospital, which is located on Euclid Avenue near East 93rd Street, should be operation in the coming weeks, the Cleveland Clinic announced in a press release on April 2.
Other sites mentioned by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine as possible locations for surge patients include Cleveland’s I-X Center and the Columbus Convention Center.
