Coronavirus crisis: Here are the latest updates in Northeast Ohio for April 2, 2020
19 Outbreak Alert: Coronavirus and Beyond (Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson | April 2, 2020 at 8:11 AM EDT - Updated April 2 at 8:11 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The latest update from the Ohio Department of Health on Tuesday showed 65 deaths from the coronavirus and 2,547 confirmed cases statewide.

Gov. Mike DeWine signed a stay-at-home order for all Ohioans, which went into effect at 11:59 p.m. on March 23 and extends into early April, but it was previously hinted at that there is a possibility the directive will be extended.

School is also out until May 1.

