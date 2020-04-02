Coronavirus crisis: Here are the latest updates in Northeast Ohio for April 2, 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The latest update from the Ohio Department of Health on Tuesday showed 65 deaths from the coronavirus and 2,547 confirmed cases statewide.
Gov. Mike DeWine signed a stay-at-home order for all Ohioans, which went into effect at 11:59 p.m. on March 23 and extends into early April, but it was previously hinted at that there is a possibility the directive will be extended.
School is also out until May 1.
