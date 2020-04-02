Coronavirus crisis: 272,117 Ohioans filed for unemployment last week, bringing 2 week total to record breaking 468,414

"The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services urges individuals to file their claims online, if possible, at unemployment.ohio.gov. Each claim is important to us, and we recognize the hardship that the COVID-19 pandemic has placed on many Ohio families. We have been working around the clock to streamline performance and boost capacity by adding servers so the online claims system can handle the unprecedented influx of claims, which has affected processing times. We also have reassigned more than 300 ODJFS employees to assist with call volume to increase our service capabilities.