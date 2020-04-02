Coronavirus crisis: 272,117 Ohioans filed for unemployment last week, bringing 2 week total to record breaking 468,414

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services the record for jobless claims set a record for the second straight week after 272,117 people filed for unemployment to the U.S. Department of Labor for the week ending in March 28.
This brings the total of unemployment claims filed in Ohio over the last two weeks to 468,414, according to OJFS.
With 196,309 unemployment claims filed the week before, that means there was a 38.6% increase from last week and a 3,762.18% increase from two weeks ago.
To put these record-breaking numbers into further perspective, OJFS said 346,603 was the number of jobless claims filed in Ohio for the entire year of 2019.
In another comparison, 7,046 claims were filed in Ohio three weeks ago.
The number of unemployment claims throughout the U.S. now from last week stands at 6.6 million, which doubled from 3.3 million the week before.
Over these last two weeks, OJFS said they have issued unemployment compensation payments totaling more than $45 million to more than 108,000 claimants.
OJFS sent out the following statement:
"The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services urges individuals to file their claims online, if possible, at unemployment.ohio.gov. Each claim is important to us, and we recognize the hardship that the COVID-19 pandemic has placed on many Ohio families. We have been working around the clock to streamline performance and boost capacity by adding servers so the online claims system can handle the unprecedented influx of claims, which has affected processing times. We also have reassigned more than 300 ODJFS employees to assist with call volume to increase our service capabilities.
It’s important to keep in mind that during previous economic downturns, claims came in waves as the recession worsened and businesses closed gradually, over time. In this case, the claims came in all at once and created a tsunami. Such a large number of claims in a short period of time would tax any online system, especially one that is 16 years old."
Here are the best links to use, provided by ODJFS:
- Filing a claim online remains the best way for Ohioans to access unemployment benefits at https://unemployment.ohio.gov/.
- Workers who lose their jobs as a result of the coronavirus can enter the mass-layoff number 2000180 on their applications. However, if affected individuals have already submitted claims without this number, they do not need to add it
- For FAQs to help Ohioans at http://jfs.ohio.gov/unemp_comp_faq/index.stm
- Unemployment-related coronavirus Q&A at http://jfs.ohio.gov/ouio/CoronavirusAndUI.stm
- Ohioans without computer access need to call 1-877-644-6562 (OHIO-JOB) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays
