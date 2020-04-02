Warden at troubled Cuyahoga County Jail steps down after 8 months on the job

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A spokesperson for Cuyahoga County said the jail’s recently hired warden has stepped from from the position.
Gregory Croucher took lead of the troubled jail on Aug. 5, 2019 with issues of overpopulation, inmate deaths, and complaints of abuse at the hands of corrections officers.
According to Cuyahoga County officials, Croucher’s resignation took effect on April 1, 2020, less than a year after he took over.
Croucher cited personal reasons for stepping down, according to a Cuyahoga County spokesperson.
