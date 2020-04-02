Doctor says wearing a mask out to the store is probably only effective if everybody is wearing one

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wearing masks out in public is becoming more common as the coronavirus continues to spread, but is it effective?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention initially recommended that critical N95 masks be reserved for health care workers and sick individuals, but the agency is now considering suggesting that the general public wears covering, whether homemade or fabric, when going out for essential trips because a percentage of people with COVID-19 may never show symptoms.
19 News spoke to Dr. David Margolius, of MetroHealth Hospital, on a variety of coronavirus-related topics, including if it is recommended to wear a type of face covering when out in public.
“For an individual wearing a mask if everybody else is not wearing a mask, it probably won’t help you a whole lot,” Dr. Margolius said.
The doctor said it will prevent a sick individual wearing a mask from transmitting the virus to other people, but it is only completely beneficial if everybody is outfitted with protective face covering.
Here is Dr. Margolius’ full response:
