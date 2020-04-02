Dr. Acton says it will be ‘nearly impossible’ to track how many individuals fully recover from COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health has confirmed nearly 3,000 cases of the coronavirus, as of Thursday afternoon, but how many individuals with COVID-19 actually fully recover?
Dr. Amy Acton, the director of the state’s health agency, said that number will be “nearly impossible” to track because of the lack of available testing and some who carry the coronavirus may never show symptoms. She also believes COVID-19 may have been in Ohio before anybody even realized it.
“We will be able to start having data about people, for instance, who who were hospitalized and you could assume they ran a 14-day course and are recovering, but the real understanding of this is going to fall very short for a while,” Dr. Acton remarked on Thursday.
For the general population, because of the lack of testing, that will be nearly impossible for some time to come unless we can do serological testing," Dr. Acton added.
Dr. Acton said she will work with Ohio hospitals to gather and begin providing information about how many hospitalized patients are eventually released after recovering from the coronavirus.
