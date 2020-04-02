Feeding Medina County giving away over 1,200 bags of food for students amid coronavirus crisis

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - “As challenges arise, people are showing they are up to those challenges. Feeding Medina County asked and the people responded.”
That is how Ohio Army National Guard Sgt. Jeff Cain described the effort to feed the students of Medina County amid the coronavirus crisis.
Members of the Medina Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Medina Police Department, Ohio National Guard, and members of the community filled over 1,200 bags with food on Wednesday.
Those same groups will be passing out those 1,200 bags of food to local families at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Medina Fairgrounds at 735 Lafayette Road.
Those who wish to partake in this offer are required to empty trunk of their car and bring a photo ID.
