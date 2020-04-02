Feminine hygiene products are now tax-free in Ohio after ‘Pink Tax’ repeal takes effect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - A bill approved by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine took effect on April 1, repealing the state’s “Pink Tax” on sales of tampons and other feminine hygiene products.
The repeal was attached to Senate Bill 26, which, by law, also provides a tax credit to teachers who purchase school supplies.
The sponsors of the legislation argued that the “Pink Tax” was discriminatory against females since many hygiene products for males are not taxed.
Before the bill cleared legislation and was approved by the Governor, tampons and other feminine products were considered “luxury items” and were eligible for taxes because they weren’t classified as necessities, such as food and medical supplies.
