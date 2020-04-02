Giant Eagle will dedicate hour of shopping to first responders on Thursdays and Fridays

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Starting April 3 at 6 a.m., Giant Eagle will launch a dedicated shopping hour for first responders across its supermarkets on Thursdays and Fridays.
The stores will open an hour early to police officers, firefighters, paramedics, EMTs and other trained members of organizations connected with this type of work, according to a press release.
A dedicated shopping hour for seniors, those who have special needs and those with compromised immune systems starts at 6 a.m., Monday through Wednesday.
Also, Giant Eagle will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 12.
