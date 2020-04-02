Gov. DeWine announces new jobs website lists nearly 12,000 open positions

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced Thursday they have created a new website listing current open jobs in Ohio.
You can type in your zipcode to find opportunities in your area.
You can take a look at the jobs available here.
“There are 11,903 jobs listed and these are the people who need people the most. Employers can go online and post jobs. If you're in a position to work, please do. They need you,” Gov. DeWine said in a tweet.
The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services set a record for the second straight week after 272,117 people filed for unemployment to the U.S. Department of Labor for the week ending in March 28.
This brings the total of unemployment claims filed in Ohio over the last two weeks to 468,414, according to OJFS.
