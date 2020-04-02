Grammy-winning singer Lizzo thanks health care workers with food at Ohio hospital

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lizzo, a Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter, recognized the work those in the health care field are doing by sending food to an Ohio hospital.
The staff at Grandview Medical Center, a Dayton-area hospital, received lunch on Lizzo as a token of appreciation for the commitment during the coronavirus crisis.
“It’s not every day a 3-time Grammy winner and SUPERSTAR treats you to lunch,” the hospital system posted on Facebook.
Lizzo even recorded a personalized and sincere video message for the hospital workers.
“I just want to say thank you a thousand times, thank you, for all the work you guys are doing during this pandemic," Lizzo said.
