Grammy-winning singer Lizzo thanks health care workers with food at Ohio hospital
Lizzo records message for workers at Ohio hospital (Source: Facebook)
By Chris Anderson | April 2, 2020 at 8:45 AM EDT - Updated April 2 at 8:46 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lizzo, a Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter, recognized the work those in the health care field are doing by sending food to an Ohio hospital.

The staff at Grandview Medical Center, a Dayton-area hospital, received lunch on Lizzo as a token of appreciation for the commitment during the coronavirus crisis.

“It’s not every day a 3-time Grammy winner and SUPERSTAR treats you to lunch,” the hospital system posted on Facebook.

Lizzo even recorded a personalized and sincere video message for the hospital workers.

“I just want to say thank you a thousand times, thank you, for all the work you guys are doing during this pandemic," Lizzo said.

