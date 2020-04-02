Hand washing stations for the homeless appear in Cleveland to curb COVID-19

The hand washing stations will give Cleveland’s homeless access to soap and water; the best way to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Hand washing stations for the homeless appear in Cleveland to curb COVID-19
Homeless hand washing (Source: Marty Dechant)
By Michael Dakota | April 2, 2020 at 12:57 PM EDT - Updated April 2 at 1:46 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thrive Peer Support, a provider of one on one peer counseling for substance use recovery and mental health diagnosis treatment, is setting up hand washing stations around the city in strategic spots.

Thrive Peer Support’s Homeless Hookup is installing six hand washing stations while distributing meals and hygiene packets to Cleveland’s homeless at key homeless centers and homeless encampments.

Homeless hand washing
Homeless hand washing (Source: Marty Dechant)

The hand washing stations will give Cleveland’s homeless access to soap and water; the best way to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The meals were provided by St. Ambrose Catholic Parish in Brunswick,

The hand washing stations are being set up today.

  • St. Malachi Center, 2416 Superior Viaduct
  • 2100 Lakeside Ave., across from 2100 Men’s Shelter
  • 2227 Payne Ave. Women’s Shelter

Additional stations will be set up in spots that are appropriate to reach the homeless population according to Thrive’s Bethany Hilt.

PEER SUPPORT AT METROHEALTH

Posted by Thrive Peer Support on Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.