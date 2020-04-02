Hand washing stations for the homeless appear in Cleveland to curb COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thrive Peer Support, a provider of one on one peer counseling for substance use recovery and mental health diagnosis treatment, is setting up hand washing stations around the city in strategic spots.
Thrive Peer Support’s Homeless Hookup is installing six hand washing stations while distributing meals and hygiene packets to Cleveland’s homeless at key homeless centers and homeless encampments.
The hand washing stations will give Cleveland’s homeless access to soap and water; the best way to curb the spread of Covid-19.
The meals were provided by St. Ambrose Catholic Parish in Brunswick,
The hand washing stations are being set up today.
- St. Malachi Center, 2416 Superior Viaduct
- 2100 Lakeside Ave., across from 2100 Men’s Shelter
- 2227 Payne Ave. Women’s Shelter
Additional stations will be set up in spots that are appropriate to reach the homeless population according to Thrive’s Bethany Hilt.
