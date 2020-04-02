Having a hard time affording transportation right now? Help is out there

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 New is taking a look at help available for you when it comes to transportation needs during the coronavirus crisis—whether you have your own car or rely on public transportation.
Car payments
Are you having trouble making your car payment?
You should pick up the phone and call your lender.
Tell them you're having a hard time making ends meet.
Sometimes, the lender will allow you to skip one or more payments so you don't default on the loan.
Trouble can start when you're just one day late on the bill, but most lenders wait 60 days before repossession and collection of unpaid debt as possible consequences.
Gas prices
Good news for drivers, whether you're just going to the grocery store or need to drive to work.
Gas prices fell below $2 a gallon on average across the United States this week.
The coronavirus pandemic has wiped out demand, with more and more people being told to shelter at home.
AAA says it expects gas prices to fall to $1.75 or less in April.
And they could drop even more to between $1.25 to $1.50 per gallon over the next few months.
Gas Buddy can help you save money on fuel costs, by finding gas stations in your area that have the cheapest gasoline prices.
Public transit
If you still need to use public transit to get to work, check with your state or a local non-profit group.
You may qualify for assistance with public transit passes through a program known as TANF: Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.
CLICK HERE to apply or check if you qualify.
Free rides on Lyft and Uber
Ride-sharing services Lyft and Uber are offering free rides to those in need during the outbreak.
Lyft is teaming up with the National Council on Aging, giving free rides to the elderly and free rides to their caregivers, so they can deliver food and supplies they need.
They’re also donating tens of thousands of rides to those with essential transportation needs, especially for families and children, doctors and nurses. LyftUp will distribute the rides, and they’re partnering with public health entities, local governments, nonprofits and community organizations.
Uber is offering 10 million free rides and food deliveries to healthcare workers, senior citizens and others who need assistance.
Organizations looking for support with rides or food deliveries from Uber should send an email to impact2020@uber.com.
You can find more resources on our Financial First Aid COVID-19 resource guide for Northeast Ohio
