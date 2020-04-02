‘It’s been humbling’: Canton man handing out hundreds of bagged lunches in the community

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Canton man is feeding his community during the COVID-19 crisis, by providing bagged lunch and food to anyone in need, no questions asked.
John and Kathy Martin’s business, KJ’s Tanning Salon, is closed for the shelter-in-place order.
John decided to pack up his car with food. He sits every day at the corner of Cleveland and Carnwise to hand out food to anyone who may need it, rain or shine.
“People are hungry when it’s raining, they’re hungry when it’s cold,” said John.
His wife, Kathy, said “his birthday he spent the whole day out here.”
The inside of John’s car, apart from food, is filled with thank you cards. Kathy and their children shop for the food and make bagged lunches with sandwiches and fruit.
The Martins give out about 200 meals a day. By Wednesday, John had given out all 200 of his bagged lunches by 2 p.m.
John said, “it’s been humbling.”
The Martins had money saved up for vacation and when the virus hit, they decided to use the money to feed anyone who may need it. “It’s given him a reason to wake up and want to give back to the community. Everything is so scary and uncertain right now.”
But neighbors and strangers also started coming by with food and monetary donations.
John said at first, “we didn’t want to take anything from anybody but it kind of seems like we’ve done as much for the people that are participating as are picking up food. I think people want to give back and they don’t know how.”
