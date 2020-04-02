Kent State University eases admissions process due to COVID-19

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - Kent State University (KSU) has made immediate changes to their admissions process, due to the coronavirus crisis.
“We recognize that COVID-19 has disrupted the college enrollment process for our prospective students and K-12 educational partners,” said Sean Broghammer, Ph.D., associate vice president for enrollment management/admissions at Kent State. “Therefore, we have worked to simplify our admissions process beginning with the 2020 Fall Semester.”
For fall 2020 applicants, Kent State will:
• Waive ACT/SAT standardized test requirements, recognizing that testing was canceled in many locations leaving students unable to take the test.
• Utilize a more holistic approach to determine student admission for the 2020 Fall and 2021 Fall Semesters.
• Accept unofficial transcripts from high school counselors.
• Waive application fees.
• Move the deadline to apply for the 2020 Fall Semester and be considered for merit scholarships to May 1, 2020, and the deadline to confirm enrollment to June 1, 2020.
KSU officials said details related to fall 2021 are forthcoming.
