Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A confrontation between police and an armed suspect in Ohio's capital city ended with the suspect and an officer both shot and wounded. But authorities say both are expected to survive. The shooting in Columbus occurred shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday on South Ohio Avenue, when officers responded to reports of shots fired. When they arrived, the officers heard more shots. After confronting the suspect, officers chased him into a nearby alley, where the shooting occurred. The wounded officer and suspect were both taken to the hospital, where the suspect underwent surgery and was listed in critical condition. The officer was in stable condition.