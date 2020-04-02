Man and dog struck by hit-and-run driver in Bay Village; police searching for suspect

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 52-year-old Westlake man and his dog were struck by a hit-and-run driver on Wednesday evening in Bay Village.
The man, who suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries, was walking southbound on Aberdeen Avenue when a car jumped the curb, hit the man and his pet, and sped off.
The man was taken to St. John’s Westshore hospital, and the dog suffered only minor injuries.
The man didn’t get a good look at the car or suspect, but anyone with information is urged to call the police department at 440-871-1234.
