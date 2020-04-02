Match, Batch, and Dispatch: Geraci’s helping healthcare workers with pizza during coronavirus crisis

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - It started as a way to keep 75 employees at three stores working while doing good in the process.
It’s exceeded everyone’s expectation.
“What can we do good in all this that will help us as a business, help others, and I think the coolest part is it’s giving everybody an opportunity to do something good in such uncertain times?” asked Bucky Spoth, whose grandparents founded Geraci’s.
Geraci’s gives customers an option to donate a large cheese pizza for $15 dollars with their regular order and Geraci’s will match with another pizza for the medical professional at Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals, and MetroHealth Medical Center.
As of Wednesday, they’re delivered (or dispatched) 193 pizzas with orders for 484, meaning the total donated stands at 968 so far.
They deliver on Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday, three or four dozen at the time.
They will continue the program until at least April 15th.
Geraci’s opened in University Heights in 1956 and recently opened restaurants in Mayfield Village and Pepper Pike.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.