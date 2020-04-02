Miss the games? One local umpire does

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We all miss the games, and of course the players and coaches miss them the most, but Mike Dame is right up there.
The longtime official has been umpiring and refereeing high school games in Ohio for two decades. He’s officiated some of the biggest games in our area over the years.
But he also says, it’s about more than the games.
“I miss being part of the experience,” Dame says. “High school athletics is more an experience than it is just winning and losing. It’s friendship, camaraderie between the kids, and our brotherhood of officiating.”
Dame works with the same crew for baseball, and has worked with multiple crews in football and track.
So, what does an official do when he or she isn’t officiating?
Dame does what he’s been doing for 15 years ... his duties as superintendent of Cossett Creek Golf Course in Brunswick. Ironically, golf is one of the few sports still allowed these days, with restrictions. Only one person per cart. Prepaid (over the phone) tee times. And raised cups on the greens, meaning no need to reach into the hole to retrieve the ball.
But Dame can’t wait to get back to his second job. He’s hopeful he’ll be back on the field with the players and coaches by Fall, for football season. Otherwise, those kids will miss out as well.
“The kids are the ones losing out,” Dame says. “These are opportunities they’ll never get back.”
