Museum of Natural History offering ‘Scientist Saturdays’
The Cleveland Museum of Natural History has some unique dinosaur exhibits.
By Michael Dakota | April 2, 2020 at 4:59 PM EDT - Updated April 2 at 4:59 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Stuck inside? Nothing to do? Are you on a quest for knowledge?

The Cleveland Museum of Natural History is offering virtual classes that include the inside scoop from the museum’s scientists.

Science enthusiasts can tune in at noon on Saturday, April 4 for a look into the archaeology departments the premiere of “Celebrating Life: Rare Ceremonialism Unearthed in Northern Ohio!”

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Museum research? Hear it straight from our scientists. We've gone virtual to bring you Scientist Saturdays as part of the new CMNH@Home program! Tune in at NOON this Saturday! See our FB event for more details! www.cmnh.org/athome

Afterwards, you can join a live virtual chat with the Museum’s Curator of Archaeology, Dr. Brian Redmond, and one of our Museum Educators.

Got questions? Comment in our chat to have them answered live!

To learn more about the Cleveland Museum of Natural History’s other programs click here.

