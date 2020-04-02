Museum of Natural History offering ‘Scientist Saturdays’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Stuck inside? Nothing to do? Are you on a quest for knowledge?
The Cleveland Museum of Natural History is offering virtual classes that include the inside scoop from the museum’s scientists.
Science enthusiasts can tune in at noon on Saturday, April 4 for a look into the archaeology departments the premiere of “Celebrating Life: Rare Ceremonialism Unearthed in Northern Ohio!”
Afterwards, you can join a live virtual chat with the Museum’s Curator of Archaeology, Dr. Brian Redmond, and one of our Museum Educators.
Got questions? Comment in our chat to have them answered live!
To learn more about the Cleveland Museum of Natural History’s other programs click here.
