Ohio Attorney General Yost wants police cadets and retirees on the road in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio’s Attorney General Dave Yost has requested the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy (OPOTA) speed up the final exams of about 300 police cadets to bolster the ranks of law enforcement in Ohio.
“This pandemic (COVID-19) is stretching the thin blue line even thinner,” Yost said. “Now more than ever, we need all hands on deck.”
Yost is working with local agencies to create a pathway for recently retired law enforcement officers in good standing to return to the streets of Ohio.
More than 1,000 peace officers retire each year in Ohio.
"We have to do everything legally, and safely, within our power to get officers and deputies on the streets of our state," General Yost said. "Our brave men and women in uniform will be exposed to the coronavirus, and we need to make sure there are reinforcements should a worst-case scenario materialize."
Unfortunately, officers are at high risk of becoming ill from the coronavirus due to their frequent interactions with the public.
OPOTA staff is also working with local agencies to determine which required trainings retired officers will need to complete to be compliant with the OPTOA certification.
Yost's team will devise a plan that will safely test those officers who have completed their required training but have not taken the final exam. Preliminary plans have the test being offered on different days, allowing fewer people to be in the same room during the examination and will put approximately 300 law enforcement officers in action to serve and protect the public.
OPOTA will review on a case-by-case basis a provisional certification for a cadet depending on the completion of certain critical training. This approval will be in consultation with the cadet's basic training academy.
