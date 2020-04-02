Ohio creates job search website for employees who lost work during coronavirus pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced a state-formed database for individuals looking for work during the coronavirus crisis.
As of Thursday afternoon, more than 11,900 jobs have already been listed by employers who need workers the most.
Examples of companies hiring across Ohio during the public health crisis include Amazon and CVS Health.
The website launch comes as Ohio announced more unemployment claims have been filed in the past two weeks than in all of 2019.
Employers are also able to go online and post openings for positions in need.
