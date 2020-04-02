Ohio Gov. DeWine will answer your coronavirus-related questions on Twitter on Thursday night

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has fielded many questions from journalists about the coronavirus during his daily briefings, but it’s now your turn to get answers.
The Governor said he will be hosting a question and answering session for Twitter users on Thursday night.
The nationwide “#AskGovDeWine” session is expected to start at 7 p.m.
DeWine has earned national and international praise for his efforts in protecting Ohioans from the coronavirus.
