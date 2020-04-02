Ohio’s stay-at-home order extended into May with new guidelines to help limit spread of COVID-19

By Chris Anderson | April 2, 2020 at 2:18 PM EDT - Updated April 2 at 2:36 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The initial executive order directing Ohioans to stay at home was set to expire on April 6, but Gov. Mike DeWine announced that the directive will be extended to May 1 with several new guidelines.

The order still means non-essential businesses will remain closed.

Several new additions to the measure, which will take effect on April 6, include:

  • Businesses that are essential and have remained open must now limit the amount of people in the store at one time
  • People traveling to Ohio from out of state are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days
  • Ohio’s state-operated parks will remain open, but the Department of Natural Resources director can enforce a closure if facilities become overpopulated
  • Campgrounds must close, with the exception of locations where a camper or recreational vehicle serve as a permanent residence
  • Wedding receptions must follow the ban prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people

“I want to talk directly to all Ohioans. Thank you for all you’ve been doing, the sacrifices you’ve been making,” Gov. DeWine said. “This isn’t easy. We fully understand that, but we have to stay in this.”

As of Thursday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Health confirmed 81 deaths from the coronavirus and 2,902 cases statewide.

According to modeling from the Ohio State University and used by the Ohio Department of Health, the surge is projected to peak on April 25 with nearly 10,000 cases per day at that time.

“We can’t walk away, or it’s just going to rear up and kill more Ohioans,” the Governor previously stated.

Several states across the United States have already extended similar measures through April and into May or June.

